No bidders for Chengalpattu Vaccine complex, Coonoor Pasteur Institute to start production from 2023

Chennai :

Production of Covid vaccine in the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) in Chengalpattu is unlikely to happen anytime soon as the facility has not found any takers for producing Covid vaccines.





Replying to a letter written by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson in this regard, minister Mandaviya said that HLL Biotech had invited bids on March 27, 2021 for selection of IVC facility on “as is where is” basis through competitive bidding. April 14, 2021 was set as the last date of submission of technical bid and initial price offer for the tender, which allows the successful bidder to use the IVC facility for manufacture of vaccines subject to the terms specified in the tender document.





However, HLL did not receive the required response by the original due date and hence the date was initially extended to May 7 and later to May 21, 2021. Also, HLL did not receive any bid for using the IVC facility even by the extended due date and thus the tender expired on May 21, the union minister said in his October 5 dated reply to Wilson.





The state government had earlier approached the centre to hand over the facility to TN to commence production of Covid-19 vaccine.