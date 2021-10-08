Over 1,300 toilets to be constructed in Tamil Nadu government schools

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that infrastructure, including toilet facilities for the government and government-aided schools, would be provided under Samagra Shiksha, NABARD, Rural Development Department, member of legislative assembly constituency development scheme, and among others.





"It has been planned to construct as many as 115 toilets for boys at elementary schools and similarly 50 toiles would be constructed at higher secondary level," he said.





The official said likewise, a total of 51 toiles would be constructed for girls at elementary level schools and a total of 259 toilets will be constructed for them at higher secondary standard.





"As there were reports that adequate toilet facilities were not available in the schools for the children with special need, the government has planned to construct 446 at elementary level school and 451 at higher secondary level for those students," he said.





Stating that due to the pandemic, priority was also been given for sanitisation and disinfection of toilets in the school campuses at regular intervals, ensuring availability of soap and cleaning materials for toilets, he said for the year 2021-22, a separate amount of Rs 116.28 crore has been allotted as school grant.





"In addition, each school will also ensure appointing staff to clean the toilets on a regular basis to ensure hygienic conditions in and around the toilets," he added.





Stating that availability of water will be ensured in each toilet, the official said "The management of the government schools were clearly instructed that they should also ensure and inspect adequate water was available before opening of the schools in the morning."



