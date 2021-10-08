TN's Karur district to shower gifts for people getting inoculated on Sunday

Chennai :

The administration will conduct a lucky draw at the vaccine centres in the district on Sunday for all those getting inoculated and will give away gifts, including domestic appliances.





Karur district collector, T. Prabu Shankar in a press statement on Thursday said, "As part of the mega vaccination drive of the Tamil Nadu state government the district administration will conduct a lucky draw for all those getting vaccinated on Sunday and gifts will be provided for the winners."





The district collector also said that an incentive of Rs 5 will be provided to those volunteers who bring people for vaccination to the camps.





A washing machine is the first prize in the lucky draw while the second prize will be a wet grinder and the third a mixer grinder. There will be 24 prizes with Pressure cookers being given away as gifts. The district collector said that there will be 100 consolation prizes.





The district administration said that the names of volunteers who bring in more than 25 people to the camp will also be included in the lucky draw.





The state health minister Ma Subramanian lauded the efforts of the Karur district administration to inoculate more people. While speaking to IANS the minister said, "It is a good effort. The success of the vaccination camps has been the support rendered by the district administrations and the health department.





"Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting for a sanction of 50 lakh doses of vaccine every week. With the support of the respective district administrations, the state is well on the way to achieve our target of inoculating the entire population of the state with at least one dose by the year-end."



