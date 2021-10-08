DMK MP TR Baalu writes to PM on nuclear waste

The DMK has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) of units 1 and 2 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) to storage facilities in Russia and withdraw the consent given to store spent fuel of plants 1 to 4 of KKNPP on the plant premises.
Chennai: Writing to the PM in this regard on Thursday, DMK treasurer and Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu requested him to “ensure that the Government of India impress upon Russia and send the SNF of units 1 and 2 of KKNPP to their facility for storage.” Baalu also requested the PM to withdraw the consent given by AERB (Atomic Energy Regulatory Board) to NPCIL for siting of Away From Reactor (AFR) spent fuel storage facility for KKNPP units 1 to 4 at Kundankulam site immediately. He also urged the PM to ensure the setting up of a Deep Geological Repository where SNFs from KKNPP and other similar plants could be safely stored.
