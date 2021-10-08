Ex-controller’s houses raided

Vigilance officials raided the house of former Tiruvalluvar University controller of exams Dr Asokan at both Gandhinagar and near Tiruvarur on Thursday.
Vellore: The raid which started around 11 am at his house in VG Rao Nagar near Katpadi was the fallout of a complaint that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. Asokan was exam controller from 2012 and 2016. Simultaneously, vigilance officials also raided another house of his at Melakattur in Tiruvarur district. Officials had registered a case against him on October 4 following a complaint from a former syndicate member. Property, bank and vehicle related documents were taken for further investigation.
