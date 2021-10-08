Tamil Nadu Assembly session prorogued

Governor RN Ravi on Thursday announced that the state Assembly session, which commenced with the budget on August 13 and ended on September 13, has been prorogued.
Chennai: The first budget session of the newly elected DMK government commenced with state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presenting the budget on August 13 followed by the first ever budget on Agriculture. After the budgets were presented there was a debate on both the budgets following which there was demand for grants session in which there was debate on the performance of every department in the Assembly.
