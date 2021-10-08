VAO held in Trichy for accepting Rs 18K bribe

The Tiruvarur DVAC sleuths arrested a VAO for accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 for a patta name change on Thursday.
Thiruchirapalli: According to DVAC, Manoj Babu from Ammayapan village approached the VAO Balasubramani for the transfer of name in an ancestral property. However, the VAO demanded Rs 18,000 to proceed with the application. Unwilling to part with money, Manoj Babu approached the DVAC, Tiruvarur. DVAC rushed to the VAO’s office at Ammayappan village and caught him red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from Manoj Babu.
