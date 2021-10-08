Coimbatore: Tiger pug marks found, search on

Multiple teams in pursuit of the evasive tiger T23 had spotted pug marks of a carnivore in the Singara Forest Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) during the search operations.
Chennai: “Pug marks of two tigers were recorded in Mandradiaar and cement bridge area. An investigation is underway to ascertain if those pug marks belong to the tiger T23,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj. Though the animal could not be spotted for last two days, officials believe that the tiger may not have left Singara range.
