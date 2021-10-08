Detain Seeman under Goondas Act says Alagiri

TNCC president KS Alagiri on Thursday demanded the detention of NTK leader Seeman under Goondas Act for making inflammatory speeches that could disturb law and order situation.

NTK Chief NTK (File Photo) Chennai : Accusing Seeman and his party of acting openly in support of banned LTTE, Alagiri, alleging close links between Seeman and recently arrested LTTE intelligence wing leader Sargunam alias Sabeshan. Later, TNCC working president K Jayakumar complained to DGP against Seeman for derogatory remarks against the Gandhi’s.