Man held for sexual assault on Class 12 girl

Chennai :

The accused R Pandiarajan alias John Obeth of Nerkundram first met the victim in 2018 at a school cultural event and became friends on Instagram. While the girl’s parents were opposed to their relationship, they resumed their connection during the lockdown since they had to attend online classes on the smartphone.





In July, Pandiarajan visited the girl at her house and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s parents came to know about it and lodged a complaint at Tirumangalam All-Women Police Station through a legal help organisation. Police laid a trap for the accused, who worked at a resto-bar in Bengaluru and made him arrive at the girl’s house before arresting him. He was remanded in judicial custody.





Minor marriage comes to fore as hospital confirms pregnancy





Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man has been arrested under the Pocso Act for impregnating a minor after marrying her. While the marriage was solemnised by their parents, the incident came to light when they brought the girl to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital to treat stomach ache. The doctors confirmed that she was pregnant and informed Tirunindravur police since she was a minor.





Police said the accused is a final-year college student. He sexually assaulted the victim, a relative girl, when she stayed with his family and both families got them married, said police. The accused was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, Mambalam All-Women police arrested a yoga teacher on the charges of sexually assaulting one of his students after spiking her drinks. C Yogaraj alias Poovaraj alias Poovendhan was remanded in judicial custody.