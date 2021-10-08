LB polls: Nellai, Tenkasi gear up for second phase

Chennai :

With all necessary arrangements in place, the democratic exercise will be carried out in 567 booths. Totally, 4,511 trained personnel would be engaged in manning the booths, Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu said on Thursday after presiding over the randomisation process of the polling personnel in the presence of J Jayakanthan, poll observer.





A total of 27 persons are contesting for six posts of district panchayat councillors and 307 for 60 posts of panchayat union ward members. As for the posts of presidents to 89 village panchayats, one elected unopposed and 390 contestants are in the contention. As many as 1,792 candidates are in the fray for 801 village panchayat ward members and already 172 candidates have been elected unopposed, the Collector said.





In the neighboring Tenkasi district, five panchayat unions, Kadayanallur, Kuruvikulam, Sankarankoil, Sengottai and Tenkasi, will go to polls on October 9. A total of 2,842 candidates are contesting for 1,018 posts in these unions. Totally 574 booths have been set up for the polls.





Polling for 35 casual vacancies in Tiruvannamalai





Around 31,555 voters are expected to exercise their franchise to select representatives for 35 local body posts in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday.





The 35 vacancies were created by either death of the incumbent or other reasons, officials said. Earlier the 3 village panchayat presidents posts, 11village panchayat ward members posts and 52 panchayat union ward members posts which were vacant saw a total of 21, 36 and 117 candidates respectively filing nominations.





Of the 174 nominations received, 4 were rejected while another 52 candidates withdrew their nominations resulting in 118 candidates remaining in the fray. Meanwhile, 5 posts of village panchayat presidents and 26 posts for that of village panchayat wards saw a total of 31 persons being elected unopposed. This has resulted in the remaining 77 candidates contesting for 35 posts for which the district administration has utilised the services of 400 government officials.