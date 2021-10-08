Fertilizer shortage: EPS blames govt

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that for the past five months the government had failed to stock the materials that are essentials for farmers. Currently, more than 60 per cent of the farmers, particularly in Delta districts have taken up irrigation works and the crops have started growing. For the next four months that is from September to December, these crops would require a large amount of urea and other fertilizers. But, the farmers are facing a shortage of fertilizers and there is no proper supply at the primary agricultural cooperative societies that provides fertilizers at subsidised rates. On the other hand, cost of fertilizers had shot up due to the artificial demand.





During AIADMK rule, adequate measures were taken to procure paddy and fertilizers and farm essentials were sold to the farmers through cooperative societies. Only if the fertilizer shortage is addressed, the farmers would have a good Pongal, he said.