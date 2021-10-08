TN sees decline in COVID infections

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest number of daily cases at 175. While Coimbatore reported 145 new cases, Chengalpattu has 107.





As many as 27 deaths were reported, with the highest of seven deaths in Coimbatore. The total death toll in Tamil Nadu stood at 35,734. A total of 1,45,350 people were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 1 per cent. TPR dropped below 2 per cent in all the districts and the highest positivity rate was recorded in Tiruvarur that (1.9).





A total of 1,487 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,21,986. The active cases stand at 16,513.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the State Vaccine Store on Thursday. The fifth mega vaccination drive will be held on October 10 at 30,000 locations. There are about 50.12 lakh doses of vaccines in stock and about two lakh beneficiaries will be vaccinated each day in the next three days.