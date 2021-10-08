Tamil Nsdu gets 70 O2 generation plants under PM-Cares

Chennai :

Speaking at the occasion, Subramanian said 64,900 litres of oxygen will be produced per minute in the State from these plants. Using the same, 6,490 beds can be supplied with oxygen. Already a total of 77 oxygen concentrators, that were donated by several organisations under the CSR activity, have been installed in the State. There are 222 oxygen production plants in TN, including the ones in government hospitals, railway hospitals and district headquartered hospitals.





“The government hospitals are efficiently taking care of the patients,” said the Health Minister. Denying the lapses in the automation of systems at government hospitals, he said all reports are shared online with the doctors.





The construction of 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu have been completed and medical seats are yet to be allocated in some colleges due to some changes suggested in the infrastructure of the colleges in Namakkal, Tirupur, Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram, he added.





“The corrections suggested by Union government officials have been done and the State government officials will be submitting the report to the Union Ministry officials today. The State government has requested inspections at medical colleges in Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, Ariyalur and Dindigul,” said Ma Subramanian.





Denying the allegations of reduced allocation in the budget for the State health department by opposition leader O Panneerselvam, the Health Minister said adequate fund allocation has been made for all the departments. He added that Rs 141 crore was allocated for mini-clinics but no appointments were made for the same.





He added that the State has received Rs 800 crore under COVID-19 recovery package from the Union Ministry. Additionally, the budget for the appointment of 4,900 nurses under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam will be as the revised budget for the State health department.