TRB bars 66 for fraud in exam to recruit lecturers

Chennai :

The exams to appoint lecturers in the state-run polytechnic colleges were conducted by TRB on September 16, 2017. About 1.3 lakh candidates have enrolled for it. Of the total that appeared, about 2,000 were shortlisted for certificate verifications.





A senior official from TRB, seeking anonymity said following several complaints the exams were cancelled and it was conducted again in the first week of August 2018.





“The board had suspected about 200 candidates might have involved in the malpractices,” he said adding “subsequently, the TRB also initiated a detail investigation with the help of CB-CID to bring the culprits to the books.” He said after a detailed investigation, which was completed this year, a total of 66 candidates were found to be indulged in various malpractices. “Accordingly, the board has debarred them permanently,” he said adding “they cannot appear in the exam for the appointment of lecturers in the polytechnics, which was conducted by TRB, during their lifetime.” The official also said that most of the candidates, who have been withheld to write government exams, were charged of tampering with OMR answer sheets relating to the written exam.





The TRB official also said a new system will be introduced to restrict the candidates to choose their own exam centre. “In addition, a new scanning system will also be introduced to check the tampering of OMR sheets,” he said.





In January 2020, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had disqualified 99 candidates, who took up the Group-4 exams conducted on September 1, 2019.





TNPSC had conducted a probe after allegations surfaced that many candidates who took the exams in Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres grabbed top ranks in the Group 4 exams.