5 cell phones seized as bus passengers secure snatcher duo

Chennai :

Among the accused, V Manikandan (21) of Old Washermenpet stole the phone from a passenger also named Manikandan on 51B bus near Samson bus stop and tried to get down on Wednesday evening. Since the victim raised an alarm, fellow passengers secured him and handed him over to the police. Based on his confession, police arrested A Aminullah (41) of Old Washermenpet who followed the bus in an autorickshaw. Inquiry revealed the duo targeted crowded buses to steal phones. While Manikandan would commit the offence, Aminullah would pick him in his vehicle, said police. Both were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.