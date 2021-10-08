IRS officer gets 4-yr jail for amassing Rs 2.08 crore DA

Chennai :

The Special Judge for CBI cases sentenced Sekar, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from 1992 batch, then Protector of Emigrants, Chennai and Anwar Hussain of Classic Tours & Travels, Chennai, to undergo four years of Rigorous Imprisonment. A fine of Rs 6.10 lakh was also imposed on them.





The CBI had registered the case against Sekar, his wife and Anwar Hussain on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets. It was alleged that during the period from January 2007 to July 2009, R Sekar and his wife entered into a conspiracy among themselves to acquire ill-gotten wealth to the tune of Rs 2.08 crore which was disproportionate to their known sources of income.





It was also alleged that Sekar had appointed Anwar Hussain as a conduit for the collection of bribes in the form of speed money for issuing Emigration clearance. The court has acquitted the wife of Sekar.