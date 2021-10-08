Court orders TN to remove unauthorised statues in 3 months, moots ‘Leaders Park’

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam, who disposed of a writ petition, directed the State not to grant permission for erection of new structures in public places citing a Supreme Court order and several procedures as contemplated under the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001, Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905 and Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007.





On hearing the petition by advocate Veera Raghavan against the removal of the BR Ambedkar statue in Kainoor Kandigai Village near Arakkonam, the HC ruled that proper guidelines should be framed for erecting statues in public places. “The Home Secretary is directed to identify structures in all public places, highways, roads, government lands, Meikal Poramboke lands within three months and thereafter, remove all encroachments and unauthorised illegal structures by following procedures,” the HC order stated.





The HC also noted that political parties, communal, religious, linguistic, regional and sectional groups have been building statues in public places and restricting movement of vehicles and the people, and mooted the idea to construct a ‘Leaders’ parks which may be created by identifying lands in strategic places. A corpus fund is to be collected from those seeking permission to erect statues in such parks.





Earlier, the petitioner submitted that a resolution was passed to install the Ambedkar statue in the Kainoor Kandigai Village at the panchayat meeting, but the structure was later removed. “Because the panchayat erected a statue, the order impugned is perverse and is liable to be set aside,” the petitioner argued. Government Advocate KMD Mugilan argued that the statue came up without government permission, thus rules were violated. After the submissions by the petitioner and the government, Justice Subramaniam expressed concern that statues were being built on the whims and fancies of parties and various other groups.





The court also came down heavily upon both the ruling and opposition parties for their “selective approach” in maintenance of the structures and recalled several incidents where leaders’ statues were targeted, causing unrest in society.