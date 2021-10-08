AIADMK warns of protests against DMK

Chennai :

The AIADMK also submitted petitions to the Collectors and Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) headquarters alleging that the police and the Revenue Department were helping DMK candidates win seats by flouting the model code of conduct. “Despite the HC issuing instructions to the State Election Commission for polls to be held in a free and fair manner, great injustice is being meted out to the electoral system,” AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement.





The police detained several AIADMK workers under preventive arrest and the party workers have been restricted from campaign work, whereas the DMK is being given a free hand to campaign and induce voters. The police have become an external wing of the ruling party defeating the fundamentals of democracy, the statement added. The opposition also stated that AIADMK workers will not bow down and will continue to work towards the party’s victory. The State Election Commission is a mute spectator with regard to the DMK’s violations and if the trend continues the AIADMK will be forced to take up a state-wide protest, the statement added.





The TNSEC said 74 per cent polling was recorded during the first phase on Wednesday with Villupuram, Ranipet and Kancheepuram recording over 80 per cent polling.