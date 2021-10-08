Coimbatore cops move court on IAF case transfer

Chennai :

In the petition, the police also sought seven-day custody of the flight lieutenant cadre officer Amitesh Harmukh. The police went for an appeal against an order by the Additional Mahila Court transferring the case to the IAF for court martial. The case was transferred despite objections by the woman IAF officer. The latest development comes in the wake of IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari denying charges of the two-finger test.