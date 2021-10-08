Retd IPS officer named TNRERA member

Chennai :

Principal secretary of State housing and urban development department, Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, issued orders to appoint Sunil Kumar as the TNRERA member. The appointment was done based on the recommendation of a selection committee constituted to propose two names for being considered to fill up one of the two vacancies in the post of members of TNRERA.





The detailed terms and conditions of the members were prescribed in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 (Central Act 16 of 2016) read with Tamil Nadu Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017.





TN government had issued an order on July 20, 2021, to expand the composition of members in TNRERA by including two more members. The chairman and members of the authority are appointed by a selection committee to recommend suitable persons.