DVAC slaps case against former public prosecutor

Chennai :

It is alleged that the accused lawyer P Seetharaman amassed wealth misusing his SPP post by indulging in malpractices and corrupt acts and by letting off the accused in the NDPS Act cases, DVAC noted citing a court order.





Seetharaman, 52, was appointed as a special public prosecutor on June 16, 2017 and terminated on December 22, 2020, said the DVAC noting that during this period he had amassed an illicit wealth worth Rs 27.96 lakh.





The value of his wealth at the beginning of the check period stood at Rs 42.78 lakh and it was worth Rs 77.19 at the end of the check period.





The probable income of the accused lawyer derived from his known





sources was worked at Rs 28.25 lakh and the expenditure was assessed at Rs 21.82 lakh and assets acquired during the check period was found worth Rs 34.4 lakh, the DVAC noted. After considering the likely savings the DVAC pegged the value of his ill-gotten wealth at Rs 27.96 lakh.