Elderly couple end lives over daughter’s inter-caste marriage

Chennai :

The deceased, Thamaraiselvan (60) and his wife, Sarala (55) of Mambedu village, were farmers and their only daughter, a dentist, is employed at a private hospital. She developed a relationship with a man while commuting to work. But her parents opposed the relationship since he belonged to another caste.





However, she married the man of her choice on September 28. While Thamaraiselvan lodged a complaint that his daughter went missing, she was firm that she would stay with her husband.





On Thursday morning, Thamaraiselvan stepped out, and when he returned, Sarala was found hanging from the ceiling. Shocked over this, Thamaraiselvan consumed pesticide and died. Neighbours alerted the Uthukottai police and their bodies were sent for autopsy.