1 more SP posted for Spl Branch in State police

Chennai :

The decision comes closely after the Home department had trifurcated the Chennai police commissionerate last month.





Till now Superintendent of Police Aravindhan P was head of the special branch and had been in charge of collecting both political and law & order intelligence from district units posted across the State.





The Home department has now posted S Saravanan, SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit as the second SP of Special Branch.





Saravanan will look after the Chennai region while the rest of the State will be handled by Aravindhan, sources said on Thursday.