Mofussil buses to start from 3 locations during pooja holidays

Chennai :

According to a statement issued by Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan, owing to the pandemic and to regulate crowds, bus operations would be carried out from three bus stands. A similar method will be followed during Deepavali and Pongal festivals.





The temporary arrangement will be in effect on October 12 and October 13.





Buses plying to Tiruvannamalai via Tindivanam, Polur and Gingee; and those plying to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Neyveli, Panruti and Kattumannarkoil via Tindivanam will be operated from Tambaram Railway station bus stand.





Similarly, buses plying to Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Tirutani and Tirupati will leave from the Poonamallee bus stand. Buses to Punducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram (ECR route), Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Thirunelveli, Sengottai, Thiruchendur, Kanniyakumari, Vilupuram, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirupur, Erode, Ooty, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru will be operated from Koyambedu bus stand. “Arrangements have been made to operate MTC buses from Koyambedu bus stand to other two bus stands,” he said.