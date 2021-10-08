Owners complain of glitches in online property tax payment

Chennai :

According to a field official of the Greater Chennai Corporation revenue wing, the online system has glitches in generating payment receipts. “Most of the property owners prefer online payment. When they pay through the online portal, money gets debited from their account but they do not get their receipts. Without receipts, they cannot claim that they paid the taxes. If we collect money from 100 owners, at least 10 owners face the issue,” the official said.





He added that debit and credit card payment using POS devices also have similar issues for the last few days. Some property owners complain that they only receive the money-back only after a few days.





When asked, a Corporation official at the headquarters said the issue is being rectified along with the service provider of the payment gateway. The official also assured that the issue will be rectified before the deadline.





“Tax collectors mostly demand online or cash payment so that they can reach the daily target. They hesitate to accept post-dated cheques. When we try to pay online, money gets debited without processing the payment,” Senthil, a house owner, said.





The Corporation will provide an incentive of 5 per cent, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000 for the property owners, who pay property tax before October 15. Owners, who miss the deadline will have to pay a 2 per cent penalty.