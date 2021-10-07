Teams in pursuit of elusive man-eater T23 find pug marks of two tigers

Coimbatore :

“Pug marks of two tigers were recorded in Mandradiaar and cement bridge area. An investigation is underway to ascertain if those pug marks belong to the tiger T23,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, while speaking to the media.





Though the animal could not be spotted over the last two days, the officials believe that the tiger may not have left the Singara Range.





“The T23 tiger has not made its kill in the last three days. It also didn’t come to the spots where cattle have been tied to lure the animal. In these areas, the veterinarians and forest department staff are waiting on tree tops to tranquilize the animal,” the official added.





Niraj said that more cameras were being fixed to monitor the big cat. “Surveillance has been increased in all areas along the Singara range. And villagers living in areas abutting the forest boundary were restricted from venturing out of their houses to avoid conflicts,” he said.





The search operation ended in the evening and is likely to resume on Friday morning.