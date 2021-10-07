Farmers face shortage of fertilisers - EPS

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said for the past 5 months the government had failed to stock the materials essential for the farmers. Currently more than 60 per cent of the farmers particularly in Delta districts have taken up irrigation works, and the crops have started growing.





For the next four months, that is from September to December, these crops would require a large amount of urea and other fertilizers. But the farmers are facing a shortage of fertilisers and there is no proper supply of subsidised fertilisers at the primary agricultural cooperative societies. On the other hand, the cost of fertilisers had shot up due to the artificial demand escalated by private suppliers.





During the previous AIADMK government, adequate measures were taken to procure the paddy from farmers, fertilizers and farm essentials were sold to the farmers through cooperative societies. Only if the fertiliser shortage is addressed, the TN farmers would have a meaningful Pongal (harvest festival) by next year. The state government should take steps to address the farmers issues, the statement added.