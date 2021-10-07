Special bus stand arranged for Pooja holidays: Tamil Nadu transport minister RS Rajakannappan

Chennai :

According to a statement issued by transport minister RS Rajakannappan, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to regulate crowds, bus operations would be carried out from three bus stands, similar method followed during Deepavali and Pongal festivals.





The temporary arrangement will be in effect on October 12 and October 13.





Buses plying to Thiruvannamalai via Thundivanam, Polur, Gingee and buses plying to Pondicherry, Cuddalore, Neyveli, Panruti and Kattumannarkoil via Thindivanam will be operated from Tambaram Railway station bus stand.





Similarly, buses plying to Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupattur, Kancheepuram, Thirutani and Thirupati will leave from Poonamallee bus stand. Buses to Pondicherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram (ECR route), Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Ariyalur, Thiruchi, Madurai, Thirunelveli, Sengottai, Thiruchendur, Kanniyakumari, Vilupuram, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thiruppur, Erode, Ooty, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru will be operated from Koyambedu bus stand.





"Arrangements have been made to operate MTC buses from Koyambedu bus stand to other two bus stands," he said.