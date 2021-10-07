TN gets 70 oxygen generation plants under PM-Cares

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that a total of 64,900 litres of oxygen will be produced per minute in the State through the plants. Using the same, 6,490 beds can be supplied with oxygen. Already a total of 77 oxygen concentrators that were donated by several organisations under CSR activity have been installed in the State.





There are a total of 222 oxygen production plants including the ones in government hospitals, railway hospitals and the district headquartered hospitals.





"The government hospitals are efficiently taking care of the patients and the inspections have suggested that they are ensuring the availability of all facilities for the patients," said health minister. Denying the lapses in the automation of the system at the hospital, he said that all the reports are shared online with the doctors and development has been seen in the government hospitals also.





The construction of 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu have been completed and medical seats are yet to be allocated in some colleges due to some changes suggested in the infrastructure of the colleges in Namakkal, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur and Ramanathapuram.





"The corrections suggested by Union Government officials have been done and the state government officials will be submitting the report to the Union Ministry officials today. The state government has requested inspection for the medical colleges in Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, Ariyalur and Dindigul," said Ma Subramanian.





Denying the allegations of reduced allocation in the budget for the state health department by opposition leader O Panneerselvam, health minister said that adequate fund allocation has been made for all the departments under subheadings of hospital maintenance, healthcare and medical staff. He added that Rs. 141 crores were allocated for mini clinics but no appointments were made for the same.





He added that the state has received Rs.800 crores under COVID-19 recovery package from Union Ministry. Additionally, budget for the appointment of 4,900 nurses will be allocated under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam as revised budget for the state health department.