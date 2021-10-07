AICTE to improve sports activities in technical institutions

Chennai :

The AICTE move to promote sports came against the backdrop of several complaints that alleged lack of concentration in sports-related activities and only on the academic performance of the students. Accordingly, several students, who were interested in various sports, were ignored,





Stating that technical institutes can play an important role in promoting sports, the AICTE, in a circular, said colleges can prepare sportspersons for national and international competitions to be held in the future.





The council said that the Union Ministry of Education will soon organise detailed deliberations on the issue of sports infrastructure available in the technical institutions with the Ministry of Yout Affairs and Sports.





The AICTE has urged vice-chancellors of universities and principals of the council's affiliated technical institutions to provide exact details about the sports infrastructure available in their respective institutions.





The sports infrastructure include providing a number of playgrounds, sports complex, gymnasium, fitness centre, indoor stadium, swimming pool, and yoga centre.





The institutions were also asked to give the details of their students involved in the sports and studying from the first year to the final year.





The AICTE sources said special attention will be given to those institutions that have fewer sports infrastructure facilities by providing funds to improve them. Similarly, the council also said that in addition to the improvement of the sports infrastructure in the institutions, setting up new sports complexes and other sports-related new infrastructure will be set up by providing funds to the institutions with the help of the state government.





Likewise, the council will ensure that the institutions will have the latest sports equipment on par with the international standards.