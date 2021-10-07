2 OFT men hurt as weapons explode

Chennai :

The OFT after dissolution of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), renamed as Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd (AWEIL) from October 1. The weapons manufactured in the AWEIL would be tested in the premises itself and on Wednesday, while the workers were testing the recently developed AMR (Anti Material Rifle), the bullets exploded accidentally and injured two workers who were identified as Prakash (42) andAlagesan (57).