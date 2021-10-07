Sellur Raju: No transparency in tenders

Sellur K Raju, former AIADMK minister, on Wednesday charged the ruling party alleging violations and irregularities in the tender process for projects to be executed under the limits of Madurai Corporation.
Madurai:
No transparency was maintained in the process as bidders were not allowed to compete in the offer. If such irregularities continued, the AIADMK would bring to light those indulged in such violations, Raju said in Madurai after submitting a petition to Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, Madurai City.
