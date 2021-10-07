Liquor: 2, including forester, held

Chennai :

During a vehicle check, the police intercepted a car in Bhavani Sagar area and an inspection revealed that nearly 100 bottles of liquor were kept hidden. Two persons in the car, identified by police as Perumal, 43, a forester in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and Murthy, 46, a salesman at a Tasmac shop in Bhavani Sagar area had bought the liquor bottles in huge quantities. They were taking the liquor to be sold in the tribal villages in Thengumarahada for a higher price.