Rescued calf reunited with herd

A one-month old female elephant calf, which slipped into a pit, was rescued by the Forest Department in Gudalur in The Nilgiris on Tuesday. The calf later got reunited with its herd.
Coimbatore:
On hearing continuous trumpeting by wild elephants, the villagers informed the department. A team found the calf trapped in a 12 feet deep pit dug for gold mining. The Forest Department staff then helped the calf come out of the pit by dumping mud to create a pathway. “It ran towards the herd and got reunited,” said an official.
