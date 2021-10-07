Thu, Oct 07, 2021

Vellore joint sub-registrar booked

Published: Oct 07,202105:29 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Vellore vigilance officials filed a case against Vellore joint sub registrar following the detection and seizure of unaccounted cash during a raid on the Vellore Velapadi based office on September 30, sources revealed.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Vellore:
The raids followed numerous complaints that joint sub registrar S Vanitha and the office staff were collecting bribes through document writers and middle men for official work. Unaccounted cash totaling Rs 2.03 lakh was found at various places in the office during the raid.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations