Nine hurt in cylinder explosion

Chennai :

Reports said the migrant workers, Bhim Singh and Aravind, were living in a tenement along with their families. Arvind’s wife lit up the stove for cooking this morning, when the cylinder exploded due to a gas leak. Those injured were Aravind’s wife Roobi, sons Roli (7) and Abhishekh (10), Bhim Singh, his mother B Chandradevi (70) and his younger brother B Rithik (8). Three neighbours were also injured.