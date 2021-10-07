Old spinning wheel on display

Madurai :

When it comes to spinning wheel, everybody is reminded of our ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, the legendary freedom fighter. October being the month of Gandhi’s birth, the wooden spinning wheel remains the special exhibit of this month in the museum, S Krishnammal, Museum Curator said on Wednesday. It’s Ganesan, cadre of Communist party and a resident of Jakkampatti, a village familiarly known for making hand-woven cotton sarees, who offered the antique object for a display in the museum.