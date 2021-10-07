12 days on, teams still searching for tiger

Coimbatore :

“Strategies are being evolved based on scientific evidence to capture the tiger without causing any harm to it and as well to those involved in the operation,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, while speaking to media at Masinagudi.





Further, an investigation is underway based on evidence into the death of four persons due to suspected tiger attacks. “In the first two kills against human beings, a DNA test has to be done to ascertain, whether the T23 tiger was involved in them,” he said.





The surveillance has been upped in Singara forest range, where the frontline teams have detected evidence for the presence of the tiger T23. Pointing out that T23 tiger is not a man eater as its prime target is only cattle and not human beings, Niraj said that the big cat may have difficulties in hunting due to its old age.





A team of six veterinarians are on the job to dart the tiger. The Forest Department has also planned to radio collar such problematic tigers to monitor them in the future. Meanwhile, the search operations were carried out using drones fixed with advanced thermal cameras, . The veterinarians also continued to maintain vigil from structures erected on tree tops to tranquilise the tiger.