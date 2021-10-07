13-member Welfare board for NRTs soon, announces CM

Chennai :

The welfare board, set up under the Tamil Nadu Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Act, 2011, will be formed with 13 members, comprising government officials and representatives of non-resident Tamils. A corpus fund of Rs 5 crore will be earmarked as non-resident Tamils welfare fund out of which Rs 3 crore will be used for welfare measures and administrative reasons and Rs 1.4 crore would be used for capital expenditure.





As part of the welfare of non-resident Tamils, the state will form a database of non-resident Tamils and for members registered in the welfare board insurance for life, emergency and medical expenses will be taken care of. The refresher course for Tamils who go for education and employment to foreign countries which is taken now in Chennai will be expanded to Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Sivaganga and Villupuram. Also a toll free number and a mobile app will be developed. A legal aid centre will also be set up.





As many Tamils who returned due to COVID lockdown lost their jobs, to help them, a loan for the amount of Rs 2.5 lakh would be given and for the purpose Rs 6 crore would be allotted. The Chief Minister also said that apart from the Rs 5 crore allotted for the welfare fund, the government will allot Rs 20 crore, which includes Rs 5.5 crore for their education, arts and culture.