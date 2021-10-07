Cops intensify vigil, safety measures at water bodies in Central zone

Chennai :

According to the police, of the 268 spots identified, caution boards have been erected in as many as 110 places. IG (Central Zone) Balakrishnan has asked the police to intensify patrolling along the water bodies during the monsoon.





As per the advice of the IGP, each district in the zone would have a 10-member team, headed by a Sub Inspector, trained in disaster management and rescue operations. Similarly, the police would rope in local volunteers to support patrolling activities along the water bodies and also involve them in rescue operations. The IGP instructed the police to have an announcement system to create awareness among the public and advise children to keep away from the vulnerable spots.





Meanwhile, the IG asked SPs of all districts in his jurisdiction to directly monitor the situation following increasing incidents of drowning in open rainwater-filled pits. According to police, as many as 225 drowning incidents were reported in the zone in 2021 and 235 lost their lives.