TNEO fines Tangedco AE for not refunding fee

Chennai :

M Sathya, a consumer residing at Maraimalai Nagar had applied for a new connection online, but it was rejected due to mistakes in the application. Hence, the consumer applied afresh paying fee of Rs 2,812 again. After availing of the power connection, the consumer approached the assistant engineer, Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu Distribution Circle with a petition on September 12 last year seeking to refund the application fee paid for the rejected online application to her electricity connection account.





She said that the AE refused to give a signed acknowledgement for her petition first and then she approached him through a friend on September 28 and got an acknowledgement. As she failed to get a refund, she approached the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum at Chengalpattu on February 9 this year, but she did not hear from them even after 50 days.





“Until the consumer filed the petition at TNEO on March 30, no action was taken on her petition seeking a refund. No communication was made to the consumer till July this year on the petition and seeking documents after 10 months is very sad. The consumer request for refund is accepted,” the Ombudsman said in the order.





It also levied a penalty of Rs 250 on the respondent for not addressing the petition.