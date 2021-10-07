DMK’s anti-NEET delegation meets Kerala CM

Chennai :

Accompanied by Tenkasi MP Dhanush Kumar, Elangovan met the Kerala Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram and handed a dossier containing the copy of Justice AK Rajan committee on NEET and the letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to 11 non-BJP ruled chief ministers and that of Goa.





Justice AK Rajan committee, which studied the impact of NEET on socially and educationally backward rural and urban poor students in the state, had recommended the state government to do away with NEET as it was “not a fair or equitable method of admission, since it favours rich and elite sections of the society.” A few days ago, Stalin who wrote to the 12 state CMs, had appealed to his counterparts to join him in “putting up a united effort to restore the primacy of states in administering the educational sector, as envisaged in our Constitution.” Wednesday’s interaction with the Kerala CM is the first in a series of meetings the DMK MPs could have with non-BJP ruled state CMs to do away with NEET. The DMK delegation was also learnt to have presented a copy of the legislation passed in the Assembly recently to abolish NEET.