Thank CM Stalin for projects with victory in LB polls: Minister

Chennai :

Campaigning for DMK candidates contesting for various posts in the local body polls, Senthil Balaji asked the cadre to be polite during the entire election process. “Be committed and work to earn a good name for the government as well as the Chief Minister who has been striving hard to revive the Tamil rights, culture and tradition,” he appealed.





Assuring that all households would get Cauvery drinking water connection, the Minister said the DMK government was known for fulfilling all poll promises. “The Chief Minister has given many projects, including 19 check dams, 2 barrages, an agriculture college and SIPCOT in an area of 200 acre within four months of assuming office, worth Rs 2,000 crore and it is time for us to reciprocate by giving a marvelous victory to all the DMK candidates,” Senthilbalaji said.





The Minister also said that many water bodies, including Velliyanai and Panchampatti lakes, would be recharged with the Cauvery water and in all the eight unions, pumping stations would be established to ensure water for irrigation. He said that ensuring the victory of all DMK candidates would be the best gift to the Chief Minister who has given so many projects, he said.