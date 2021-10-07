Civic elections peaceful in Nellai, Tenkasi

Chennai :

In Tirunelveli district, polling percentage for five unions are- Ambasamudram 67.08, Cheranmahadevi 74.76, Manur 71 Palayamkottai 67.57 and Pappakudi 72.63.





Of the total booths, 182 were identified as sensitive and arrangements for live web streaming was done in 64 booths.





According to sources, polling got delayed by around three hours in a booth at Mathudayar Kulam village, in Cheranmahadevi union, as the residents decided to boycott polls demanding a ration shop, a long pending demand, in their locality. However, Revenue officials convinced them and gave in writing that a ration shop would be opened in a few days. Following this, the agitation was called off and the villagers turned up to cast their ballots.





Meanwhile, J Jayakanthan, poll observer, inspected the proceedings in a booth at Palavoor in Pappakudi union.





As there was a long queue of voters, polling was allowed to continue even after 8 pm in a booth at KR Government Higher Secondary School at Reddiyarpatti. sources said.





In the neighboring Tenkasi district, as many as 6,376 candidates contested for a total of 2,284 posts in five unions, including Alangulam, Kadayam, Keelapavoor, Mela Neelitha Nallur and Vasudevanallur.





Polling passed off peacefully in the district with adequate security force in place.