TN logs 25 more COVID deaths, TPR static at 1 per cent

Chennai :

Chennai continued to report the highest number of cases at 176, followed by Coimbatore, 149; and Chengalpattu, 110. Five other districts reported single-digit COVID cases.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remained 1 per cent; Krishnagiri and Thanjavur reported, 1.8 per cent each; Thiruvarur, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore, 1.5 per cent each; Tiruppur and the Nilgiris, 1.4 per cent. The TPR went up in Chennai, and it was 1 per cent.





Of the 25 deaths recorded in State, four were in private hospitals and 21 in government facilities. The total number of deaths was put at 35,707. Five deaths had no comorbid conditions, while 20 had associated illnesses.





A total of 1,519 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,20,499. As many as 1,45,338 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.