Ex-LTTE intel member held in Chennai for trying to revive the outfit by smuggling arms and drugs

Chennai :

The arrested was identified as Satkunam alias Sabesan, 47.





NIA said he is the key conspirator in Vizhinjam arms case registered in Kochi and and he had been utilizing the proceeds of trafficking for furthering and supporting the revival of LTTE.





The case was registered by NIA on May 1 this year against six Sri Lankan nationals based on the complaint of NCB that five AK 47 rifles and thousand rounds of 9mm ammunition were seized along with 300kgs of heroin off Minicoy coast upon interception of the fishing vessel Ravihansi by the Coast Guard in March, 2021.





The investigation has revealed that accused Satkunam alias Sabesan had arranged conspiracy meetings of sympathisers of LTTE in India. He had played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drugs trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the revival of LTTE, a NIA press release claimed.