Baby elephant rescued from 12-foot deep pit, reunited with herd in The Nilgiris

Forest department officials take the calf to be reunited with its family in The Nilgiris

Coimbatore :

The calf later got reunited with its herd later in the night. On hearing continuous trumpeting by wild elephants, the villagers informed the forest department.





A team immediately rushed to the spot and found the calf trapped in a 12-foot deep pit dug for gold mining several decades ago. By then, the adult elephant herd had left the spot by abandoning the calf.





The forest department then helped the calf jumbo come out of the pit by dumping mud to create a pathway. It was then fed with glucose and water.





“After a search, we found a seven member herd of elephants taking a stroll in a nearby area and took the calf jumbo towards them. It ran towards the herd enthusiastically,” said an official.