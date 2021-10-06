AIADMK to hold year long golden jubilee fete of its founding

Chennai :

Hailing party founder M G Ramachandran, the AIADMK said 'revolutionary leader' MGR founded the party in 1972 to uphold justice and dharma and dislodge the regime of 'evil force.'





In a statement, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, party coordinator and co-coordinator respectively, appealed to cadres and office-bearers to celebrate the 'historic golden jubilee' with joy and by holding celebratory events.





The statues of late Chief Ministers MGR and 'Puractchi Thalaivi' (Revolutionary leader) J Jayalalithaa should be garlanded and party flags hoisted across Tamil Nadu and in other states, including neighbouring Kerala where the party has an organisational presence.

Sweets should also be distributed to the people on the occasion of the inaugural of the golden jubilee on October 17, they said and urged the party workers to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





The AIADMK, over the years, had time and again accused the DMK and its late patriarch M Karunanidhi as an "evil force." Such an accusation had always elicited a strong response from the DMK, which snubbed the AIADMK over the allegations, including corruption.