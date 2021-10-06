339 cops dead in Tamil Nadu so far, toll surpasses last year's figure

Chennai :

With almost three months to move to 2022, the death toll is likely to reach 450 this year, noted a policeman adding that the number of deaths drastically went up in the State due to Covid. In 2021 alone, as many as 80 police personnel had succumbed to the dreaded disease with 4 losing their battle in September. The death toll in the department is now at 136 and the majority of the family members of the victims are yet to receive the government promised compensation.





According to statistics, besides Covid, as many as 106 had died of ill health, 44 lost their lives due to heart attack and another 20 died of cancer this year.





The data showed that 28 police personnel had killed themselves till October 5, while 52 of them were killed in road mishaps across the State.